Is Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Corpay (CPAY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Corpay is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 312 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corpay is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPAY's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CPAY has moved about 19.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 18.3%. This shows that Corpay is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Cantaloupe (CTLP) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.1%.

For Cantaloupe, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Corpay belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.2% so far this year, so CPAY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Cantaloupe is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Corpay and Cantaloupe. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.