Corpay Inc Announces Strong Q3 Results and CEO Changes

Corpay, Inc. recently announced its preliminary third quarter financial results, highlighting a revenue of $1.029 billion and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $5.001, affirming its financial strength. The company modified its CEO’s performance stock option, setting a new target for stock prices, and the CEO agreed to forgo any new equity grants in 2025. Corpay remains optimistic about low double-digit organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter, maintaining confidence in its strategic initiatives despite potential market uncertainties.

