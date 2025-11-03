Corpay Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Corpay, Inc. CPAY is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5, after market close.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and met once, delivering an earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average.

Corpay’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.2 billion, implying a 13.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

We anticipate revenues of $550.3 million from vehicle payments, suggesting an 8.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Enhanced sales production, applications and approvals, onboarding new customers, and robust retention are the likely reasons to have improved this segment’s revenues.

Our estimate for corporate payments is set at $398.5 million, indicating 23.8% year-over-year growth. We expect this segment to have been fueled by higher spend volumes. We expect lodging revenues of $138 million, up 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is set at $5.63 per share, up 12.6% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says About CPAY

Our model predicts an earnings beat for Corpay this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CPAY has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is set at $161.1 million, indicating a more than 100% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For loss, the consensus mark is pegged at 22 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 35 cents in the year-ago quarter. BTDR surpassed the consensus estimate in one of the past four quarters and missed thrice, with an average negative surprise of 415.3%.

BTDR has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 11.

Parsons PSN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion, indicating a 7.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pinned at 72 cents per share, suggesting a 24.2% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. PSN surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average beat of 4%.

Parsons has an Earnings ESP of +2.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

