Corpay Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Corpay CPAY is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7, after market close.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, missed in one, and met in another instance. It delivered an earnings surprise of 0.2%, on average.

CPAY’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1 billion, implying 5.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We expect the top line to have been fueled by corporate payments, and the Brazil and international fleet business.

Our expectation for corporate payments is pegged at $296.2 million, increasing 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. We anticipate this segment's revenues to have been driven by the increase in the client spend volume in all geographies, reflecting the company’s ability to expand into its large addressable market.

We anticipate revenues of $520 million from vehicle payments, suggesting 3.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. It is expected to have benefited from CPAY’s Brazil and international fleet business.

We estimate lodging revenues of $139.1 million, suggesting a 1.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Lower room nights and rate is believed to have led to a decline in this segment’s revenues.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $5 per share, hinting at 10.9% year-over-year growth. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from margin expansion, driven by robust revenues, lower bad debt expenses and disciplined expense management.

What Our Model Says About Corpay

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CPAY this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CPAY has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.