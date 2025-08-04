Corpay Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Corpay, Inc. CPAY is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6, after market close.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters. It delivered an earnings surprise of 0.6%, on average.

Corpay’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $1.1 billion, implying 12.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.Growth across all segments is expected to have fueled the top line.

We estimate revenues of $523.3 million from vehicle payments, indicating a 2.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. CPAY’s app-based strategy, growth of offerings and consistent sales execution, supported by Brazil’s organic revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025, looked promising, and we expect it to continue benefiting the vehicle payments segment in the second quarter of 2025.

Our estimate for corporate payments is set at $392.1 million, suggesting 35.9% growth on a year-over-year basis. We anticipate strong payables revenues and the signing of channel partners to have aided this segment.

We estimate lodging revenues of $123.8 million for the quarter under review, indicating a 1.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. A moderate increase in occupancy is likely to have aided this segment’s revenue growth.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $5.13 per share, implying 12.8% year-over-year growth.The bottom line is anticipated to have benefited from strong margins.

What Our Model Says About CPAY

Our model predicts an earnings beat for Corpay this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CPAY has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating a 12.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.99 per share, suggesting a more than 100% surge from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. APP surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 22.9%.

AppLovin has an Earnings ESP of +2.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.

Coherent Corp. COHR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating growth of 15.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 93 cents per share, suggesting 52.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. COHR surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 15.2%.

Coherent Corp has an Earnings ESP of +4.53% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 13.

