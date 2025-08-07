Corpay Earnings Meet Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase 13% Y/Y

Corpay, Inc.’s CPAY second-quarter 2025 earnings per share met the consensus mark, while revenues beat the same.

CPAY’s earnings per share of $5.13 met the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 12.8% year over year. The total revenues of $1.1 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and gained 13% from the year-ago quarter.

The stock has declined 6.9% over the year-to-date period against its industry's marginal rise and 6.9% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Corpay’s Segmental Results

Vehicle payments’ revenues of $525.5 million increased 3% from the year-ago quarter. This figure beat our estimate of $523.3 million.

Revenues from corporate payments amounted to $391.9 million, up 36% year over year, missing our projection of $392.1 million.

Lodging payments posted revenues of $119.8 million, declining 2% from the year-ago quarter. The reported figure missed our estimate of $123.8 million.

CPAY’s Margins

EBITDA increased 10.2% from the year-ago quarter to $570.7 million, surpassing our estimation of $568.4 million. The EBITDA margin was 56.3%, down 50 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of CPAY

Corpay exited the second quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 billion compared with $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025. The long-term debt was $5.9 billion, flat with the preceding quarter.

CPAY utilized $1.1 billion million in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditure amounted to $52.6 million.

Corpay’s 2025 Outlook

For 2025, CPAY raised the revenue guidance to $4.41-$4.49 billion from $4.38-$4.46 billion provided in the preceding quarter. The mid-point ($4.45 billion) of the guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 billion.

The guidance for adjusted net income per diluted share was hiked to $20.86-$21.26 from the preceding quarter’s view of $20.80-$21.20. The mid-point ($21.06) of the guided range is slightly lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.10.

Currently, CPAY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Gartner, Inc. IT reported second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IT’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.53 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% and increased 9.6% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and improved 5.7% year over year.

Verisk VRSK reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings were $1.88 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increasing 8.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $772.6 million beat the consensus estimate marginally and increased 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

