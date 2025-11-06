Corpay Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Revenues Increase 14% Y/Y

Corpay, Inc. CPAY reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

CPAY’s earnings per share of $5.7 beat the consensus estimate by 1.2% and rose 14% year over year. The total revenues of $1.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and gained 13.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The stock has lost 25% over the past year against its industry's marginal 8.8% decline and against 16.5% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Corpay’s Segmental Results

Vehicle payments’ revenues of $553.2 million increased 9% from the year-ago quarter. This figure beat our estimate of $550.3 million. In Brazil, growth in 6% tag and expansion of the company’s extended network, including a new card debt offering, drove this segment’s growth. Performance was impressive across the U.K., Europe and ANZ as CPAY witnessed strong sales in those regions.

Revenues from corporate payments amounted to $409.7 million, up 27% year over year, surpassing our estimate of $398.5 million. Strength in the payables business, fueled by robust execution on Paymerang synergies, and solid progress implementing and enhancing new full AP customers, drove this segment’s performance.

Lodging payments posted revenues of $127 million, declining 5% from the year-ago quarter. The reported figure missed our projection of $138 million.

CPAY’s Margins

EBITDA increased 12.5% from the year-ago quarter to $627.5 million, missing our estimation of $630.6 million. The EBITDA margin was 57.7%, down 10 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of CPAY

Corpay exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $2 billion compared with $2.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The long-term debt was $5.8 billion compared with $5.9 billion in the preceding quarter.

CPAY utilized $378.9 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditure amounted to $50.9 million.

Corpay’s 2025 Outlook

For 2025, CPAY raised the revenue guidance to $4.51-$4.53 billion compared with the preceding quarter’s view of $4.41-$4.49 billion. The guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46 billion.

The guidance for adjusted net income per diluted share was raised to $21.14-$21.34 compared with $20.86-$21.26 from the preceding quarter. The guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.10.

Currently, CPAY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $10.11 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.7% and increased 52% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $3.5 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.1%. The metric gained 1.1% year over year.

Gartner, Inc. IT posted third-quarter 2025 results.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.76 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.5% and increased 4.4% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and improved 2.7% year over year.

