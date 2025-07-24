Markets
CPAY

Corpay To Divest Legacy Fuel Card Portfolio

July 24, 2025 — 11:59 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Corpay Inc. (CPAY) announced it will divest one of its legacy lower growth private label fuel card portfolios.

Corpay expects to receive about $60 million in proceeds from the divestiture and free up approximately $35 million of working capital. Corpay plans to redeploy the capital towards its acquisition of Alpha Group International plc.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 and represents an immaterial contribution to earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CPAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.