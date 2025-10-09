Corpay Cross-Border Business Extends Collaboration With SailGP

(RTTNews) - Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) announced that its Cross-Border business has entered into a multi-year agreement to extend their collaboration with SailGP, Global Racing Championship, as Official Foreign Exchange Payments Supplier. Since 2019, Corpay Cross-Border has delivered a range of corporate foreign exchange payment solutions to SailGP.

Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions, said: "Our team looks forward to continuing to support SailGP with all their FX payments needs as the league expands its presence and impact across the globe."

