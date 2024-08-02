Corpay (CPAY) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Corpay (CPAY) to post quarterly earnings of $4.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. Revenues are expected to be $971.66 million, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Corpay metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Corporate Payments' of $277.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Lodging Payments' should arrive at $127.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other Payments' should come in at $63.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues, net per room night - Lodging Payments' to come in at $15.13. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.65.

Analysts predict that the 'Spend volume - Corporate Payments' will reach 37.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 36.04 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Lodging Payments - Room nights' will reach 8.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.3 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other - Transactions' will likely reach 330.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 269.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Lodging' stands at $59.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $68.25 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income- Corporate Payments' will reach $113.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $91.76 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Corpay here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Corpay have returned +6.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, CPAY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

