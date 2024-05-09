Corpay (CPAY) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Corpay CPAY reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

CPAY’s earnings per share of $4.1 beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 7.9% from the year-ago quarter. However, the total revenues of $935.25 million missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but rose 3.8% year over year.

Corpay, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Corpay, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Corpay, Inc. Quote

Segmental Results

Vehicle payments’ revenues of $494.1 billion decreased marginally from the year-ago quarter. This figure missed our anticipation of $514.6 million. The decline was caused by the soft economy of the U.K., which impacted volumes in specific industry sectors.

Revenues from Corporate payments amounted to $265.4 million, up 17% year over year, surpassing our estimate of $244.8 million. Solid growth across spends volume transactions and customers resulted in the surge of this segment’s revenues.

Lodging payments reported revenues of $111.3 million, declining 9% from the year-ago quarter. The reported figure lagged our estimate of $129.3 million. The downfall was caused by macro weakness, along with issues in converting to a new IT system.

Margins

EBITDA rose 5% from the year-ago quarter to $482.4 million, beating our estimated $468.8 million. The EBITDA margin of 51.6% grew 60 basis points from the first quarter of 2023, surpassing our expectation of 50.1%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

CPAY exited first-quarter 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.3 billion compared with $1.4 billion in fourth-quarter 2023. The long-term debt of $4.9 billion compares with $4.6 billion in the preceding quarter.

Corpay generated $350.2 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditure amounted to $41.2 million.

2024 Outlook

CPAY lowered the guidance for 2024, wherein it expects revenues of $3.96-$4.04 billion compared with $4.04-$4.12 billion stated previously. The revised range is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.07.

Adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to be s$18.80-$19.20 compared with $19.20-$19.60 previously. The range is lower than the consensus estimate of $19.37

Currently, CPAY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results.

CAR’s adjusted loss was $3.21 per share, whereas the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of $3.15 and the year-ago earnings were $7.72. Total revenues of $2.55 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but decreased marginally year over year.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings (excluding 50 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.5 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and increasing 4.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.38 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.