Corpay CFO Tom Panther to step down in 2025

Corpay (CPAY) announced its Chief Financial Officer Tom Panther, will be leaving effective March 15, 2025, to become the CFO of the National Christian Foundation. The company has initiated an executive search to identify a new CFO. Finally, the company currently expects its fourth quarter 2024 organic revenue & earnings results to be in line with the guidance provided on November 7, 2024.
