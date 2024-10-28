Corpay Announces Improved Q3 Prel. EPS, Revenue; Confirms Full-year Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) Monday reported preliminary revenue of $1.029 billion for the third quarter, higher than $979 million in the same quarter a year ago. The corporate payments company also confirmed its full-year outlook.

The company expects EPS of $3.90 and adjusted EPS of $5.00 for the quarter compared with $3.64 and $4.49 respectively last year.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.96 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

For the full year, Corpay continues to expect EPS in the range of $14.77-$15.07, and adjusted EPS in the range of $18.85-19.15. The consensus estimate stands at $18.96.

