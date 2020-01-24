US Markets

Coronavirus worries have surgical masks flying off shelves in New York's Chinatown

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Teresa Zhan, a pharmacist in Manhattan's Chinatown, had not seen protective face masks sell out in her 10 years as an employee until this week, when China's coronavirus arrived in the United States just days before Lunar New Year celebrations.

