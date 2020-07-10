Coronavirus Woes Hurt Allegiants' (ALGT) June Traffic Results

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT reported bland traffic numbers for June, primarily due to weak air travel demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Traffic for scheduled service, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), plunged 45% on a year-over-year basis to 745.6 million. Scheduled capacity, calculated in available seat miles (ASMs), fell 17.5% to 1301.5 million in the month.

Since the decline in traffic exceeded capacity reduction, load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) plunged 2860 basis points year over year to 57.3%. Moreover, number of passengers carried by Allegiant declined 45.6% year over year to 867.2 million.

Number of departures for scheduled service declined 20% on a year-over-year basis. However, average stage length (average distance flown per aircraft departure) moved up 2.2% to 846 miles in the same month. For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), number of departures fell 20.7%, while the average stage length inched up 1.5% to 839 miles.

