Coronavirus Woes Force Lyft to Withdraw 2020 Projections

The coronavirus-led pandemonium has left ride-hailing company Lyft LYFT with little option to offer guidance for the remainder of 2020. In fact, due to the prevalent uncertainties, the company withdrew its revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook issued on Feb 11 while releasing fourth-quarter 2019 results. At that time, management had expected revenues in the $4,575-$4,650 million band, implying a rise of 27-29% from the year-ago reported figure. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA loss was anticipated in the $450-$490 million bracket.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic negatively impacting its business including ride volumes, particularly since mid-March, the projections stand invalid. Lyft aims to provide a detailed picture of how its operations are being hit by the adversity caused by this global health peril while releasing first-quarter 2020 results on May 6.

As part of that exercise, Lyft intends to provide an update on its response to the current crisis. Management stated that on May 6, it will announce the strategic actions it is taking to boost its financial position and improve its cost structure apart from supporting drivers and riders. Notably, the company is not the only ride-hailing service provider to withdraw its guidance due to coronavirus. Its rival Uber Technologies UBER had also done the same last week.

