Coronavirus Will Spread Within the U.S., CDC Official Says

The CDC said Tuesday that COVID-19, the new coronavirus that has sickened nearly 100,000 people worldwide, will eventually spread within the U.S. The agency advised it’s time to start preparing for significant disruptions to everyday life.

“Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread within this country,” said Nancy Messonnier, the director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen, and exactly how many people within this country will have severe illness.”

The comments weren’t the first such warning by public health experts, but were stark in their phrasing, and seemed to solidify an emerging consensus that COVID-19 will have a significant impact far outside of China.

Stocks were down sharply for the second day in a row on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 3% by midafternoon.

Messonnier said that, in a pandemic, measures to mitigate transmission will differ by area, based on local conditions. She said that communitywide measures could include dividing students at a school into small groups, or closing schools entirely. She said companies could “increase teleworking options,” and that communities could modify, postpone, or cancel mass gatherings.

“For health care settings, this might include triaging patients differently, looking at how to increase telehealth services, and delaying elective surgery,” she said.

Messonnier also said people will need to clean objects that are touched frequently, at home and in public. She acknowledged that the most effective of these measures, like shutting down schools, could have significant consequences. “Secondary consequences of some of these measures might include missed work and loss of income,” she said.

“People are concerned about this situation, I would say rightfully so,” she said. “I’m concerned about this situation, CDC is concerned about this situation. But we are putting our concerns to work preparing, and now is the time for businesses, hospitals, communities, schools and everyday people to begin preparing as well.”

