Coronavirus will Cost Airlines $100 bn
(Atlanta)
We can finally put a number on it. Anecdotal evidence has shown that airlines and other travel companies are getting hammered. Now analysts have an estimate of just how much of a hit airlines are going to take. The answer is more than $100 bn of lost business because of coronavirus. The specific figure is $113 bn, a 4x increase in forecasted lost revenue from just two weeks ago. Big airlines like Delta, United, and Southwest have been cutting routes and flights left and right.
FINSUM: These stocks have gotten pummeled because of Coronavirus. When is the right time to buy in?
- coronavirus
- airlines
- Delta
- american airlines
- united
- southwest
