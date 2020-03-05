Coronavirus Volatility, Fed's Next Move & Buy this Soaring Medical Stock - Free Lunch

On today’s episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into Thursday’s market downturn that continues the coronavirus volatility. We then see what the U.S. Federal Reserve might do next, as well as what’s going on with stocks such as United Airlines UAL, Kroger KR, and Netflix NFLX. The episode then closes with a look at why ResMed RMD is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all fell in morning trading Thursday, as the market’s coronavirus-based volatility continues. Stocks climbed both Monday and Wednesday, but fell Tuesday and Thursday as coronavirus cases spread in the U.S. and elsewhere.

With this in mind, U.S. lawmakers passed an $8 billion-emergency spending package Wednesday. This came after the Fed announced that it cut its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point. And if recent history is any guide, another rate cut could be coming.

Meanwhile, Kroger KR stock climbed to new 52-week highs, after it topped our Q4 earnings and revenue estimates. Now the market will turn its attention to Costco COST after the closing bell.

United Airlines stock fell over 10% after it said it would cut capacity amid a slowdown in air travel. Other travel stocks such as American Airlines AAL, Wynn Resorts WYNN, Royal Caribbean RCL, Expedia EXPE, and others all fell as well.

Another company, Netflix, has quietly surged during the downturn.

We then close the episode with a look into why ResMed is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, within a strong Medical – Products market.

