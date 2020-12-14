Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout In U.S. Has Begun

(RTTNews) - The rollout of coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. commenced on the Monday morning as the first doses of the vaccine was administered to health care workers and nursing home staffs.

On Friday evening, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use, the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in the U.S.

The emergency use authorization allows BNT162b2, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be distributed in the U.S for people over the age of 16. It was found to be 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in clinical trials.

Sandra Lindsay, a nurse from Northwell Long Island Jewish Medical Center was vaccinated at 9:23 a.m. during a livestreamed event with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. She was the first person to be vaccinated in New York.

Other locations in Connecticut, New York, Iowa, Washington, D.C., and Michigan are also expected to administer vaccine doses on Monday.

Following the approval from the FDA, Pfizer shipped 2.9 million doses to 636 sites across the country. Pfizer began shipping the doses from its Michigan warehouse Sunday directly to those sites.

Pfizer and BioNTech had previously said that they are confident in their ability to deliver the vaccine to people in the U.S. Their combined manufacturing network has the potential to supply globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

