Coronavirus vaccine makers to testify before U.S. House committee

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Five companies developing coronavirus vaccines will testify before a sub-committee of the U.S. House Of Representatives later this month, sharing information about their research and development efforts.

July 9 (Reuters) - Five companies developing coronavirus vaccines will testify before a sub-committee of the U.S. House Of Representatives later this month, sharing information about their research and development efforts.

Officials from Merck & Co Inc MRK.N, Moderna MRNA.O, Pfizer Inc PFE.N, AstraZeneca AZN.L and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N will testify on July 21, the House Committee of Energy and Commerce said on Thursday. (https://bit.ly/2AOuVfi)

"This hearing will provide an opportunity for both Congress and the American people to hear directly from some of the manufacturers currently developing potential COVID-19 vaccines," the committee said.

The five companies, alongside several others, are racing to develop vaccines for COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, and the United States has poured billions in funding some of them to secure access to vaccines should they work.

At the hearing, the companies are also expected to share information about their preparations to manufacture and distribute an eventual vaccine.

None of the five companies immediately responded to Reuters' request for a comment.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

