US Markets
MRK

Coronavirus vaccine makers to testify before U.S. House committee

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published

Five companies developing coronavirus vaccines will testify before a sub-committee of the U.S. House Of Representatives later this month, the House Committee of Energy and Commerce said on Thursday.

July 9 (Reuters) - Five companies developing coronavirus vaccines will testify before a sub-committee of the U.S. House Of Representatives later this month, the House Committee of Energy and Commerce said on Thursday.

Officials from Merck & Co Inc MRK.N, Moderna MRNA.O, Pfizer Inc PFE.N, AstraZeneca AZN.L and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N will testify on July 21. (https://bit.ly/2AOuVfi)

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK MRNA PFE AZN JNJ

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular