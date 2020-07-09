Coronavirus vaccine makers to testify before U.S. House committee

July 9 (Reuters) - Five companies developing coronavirus vaccines will testify before a sub-committee of the U.S. House Of Representatives later this month, the House Committee of Energy and Commerce said on Thursday.

Officials from Merck & Co Inc MRK.N, Moderna MRNA.O, Pfizer Inc PFE.N, AstraZeneca AZN.L and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N will testify on July 21. (https://bit.ly/2AOuVfi)

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.