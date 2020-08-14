Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac shares surge in Nasdaq debut

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shares of German biotechnology firm CureVac BV CVAC.O soared 175% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, marking the first stock market listing of a company developing a potential vaccine to combat the coronavirus.

