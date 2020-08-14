Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac shares surge 175% in Nasdaq debut

Adds details on stock debut

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shares of German biotechnology firm CureVac BV CVAC.O nearly tripled in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, marking the first stock market debut of a company developing a potential vaccine to combat the coronavirus.

The stock opened at $44 per share, up from the IPO price of $16 per share.

CureVac, backed by Microsoft Corp MSFT.O founder and billionaire Bill Gates, sold 13.33 million shares at $16 apiece, the top end of its indicated price range of between $14 and $16 per share.

The company raised $213.3 million in the IPO.

CureVac is researching how to use messenger RNA to treat a series of diseases, including the coronavirus. It is an experimental approach that has also been adopted by some of its peers, including Moderna Inc MRNA.O and BioNTech SE 22UAy.F.

Bank of America, Jefferies, and Credit Suisse are lead underwriters for the IPO.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

