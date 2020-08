Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213 million in IPO -source

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - CureVac BV CVAC.O raised $213 million in its initial public offering on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said, setting the stage for the first stock market debut of a company developing a promising vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus.

The German biotechnology firm sold 13.33 million shares at $16 apiece, the top end of its indicated price range, the source said, requesting anonymity ahead of an initial announcement. The company's shares are set to trade in New York on Friday.

CureVac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Rebecca Spalding and Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.