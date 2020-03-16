US Markets

Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac CEO to go on temporary medical leave

Contributor
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published

German drug developer CureVac AG, which is developing a coronavirus vaccine, said on Monday its recently appointed Chief Executive Officer Ingmar Hoerr will be taking a temporary medical leave.

March 16 (Reuters) - German drug developer CureVac AG, which is developing a coronavirus vaccine, said on Monday its recently appointed Chief Executive Officer Ingmar Hoerr will be taking a temporary medical leave.

The company said the top executive's leave has not been caused by the coronavirus. Seen as BioNTech's 22UAy.F unlisted German rival, CureVac aims to be ready by July to request the go-ahead for testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine on humans.

German government sources told Reuters on Sunday they were trying to stop Washington from persuading CureVac to move its research to the United States.

The company said deputy CEO Franz-Werner Haas will step in Hoerr's role till he returns. Hoerr is the founder of CureVac and had assumed the CEO role less than a week ago.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((ShivaniSingh1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 2803 (direct), +1-646-223-8780 (extension 2803);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular