Coronavirus vaccine could be on market in mid-2021 - CureVac
BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - A vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic by CureVac could be on the market in mid-2021, the unlisted German company said on Wednesday.
CureVac might be able to apply for approval early next year, Klaus Cichutek, President of German vaccine regulator PEI, added during a joint videoconference.
