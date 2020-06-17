US Markets
Coronavirus vaccine could be on market in mid-2021 - CureVac

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

A vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic by CureVac could be on the market in mid-2021, the unlisted German company said on Wednesday.

CureVac might be able to apply for approval early next year, Klaus Cichutek, President of German vaccine regulator PEI, added during a joint videoconference.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Thomas Seythal Editing by Madeline Chambers)

