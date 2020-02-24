Coronavirus Updates Drive Demand for the Dollar as Riskier Assets Slide

Earlier in the Day:

It was a relatively quiet day on the Asian economic calendar this morning. The Kiwi Dollar was in action, with 4th quarter retail sales figures in focus.

Outside of the numbers, risk aversion plagued the markets once more as news updates on the spread of the coronavirus hit the wires.

For the Kiwi Dollar

Retail sales rose by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, following a 1.7% increase in the 3rd quarter.

According to NZ Stats,

Electronics, including appliances mobile phones, and computers had the largest sales volume increase for a 3rd consecutive quarter. Sales volume rose by 4.3% following a 4.4% increase in the 3rd quarter.

Department stores had the largest fall in sales volume, with volume down by 3.8%. In the 3rd quarter, volumes had increased by 3.8%.

At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.46% to $0.6320.

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was up by 0.04% to ¥111.57 against the U.S Dollar, with the Aussie Dollar down by 0.32% to $0.6606.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Key stats include Germany’s IFO Business Climate Index figures for February.

Following better than expected consumer confidence figures last week, any improvement would provide the EUR with much-needed support.

The stats will need to be impressive, however, to offset the early slide stemming from news updates on the coronavirus.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.23% at $1.0822.

For the Pound

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with no material stats to provide the Pound with direction.

The lack of stats will leave chatter on Brexit and market risk appetite to influence.

Strong demand for the Dollar weighed early in the day as the spread of the coronavirus in South Korea continued to hit risk appetite.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.21% to $1.2937.

Across the Pond

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with no material stats to provide direction for the Dollar.

Following Friday’s pullback that came in response to the PMI numbers, the Dollar was on the move early this morning.

Risk aversion continued to drive demand for the Dollar, as Korea announced that its disease alert level was hoisted to its highest level.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.29% to 99.5470.

For the Loonie

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with December wholesale sales figures due out of Canada.

While the stats will garner some interest, we don’t expect any long-lasting influence on the Loonie.

News of a further spread of the coronavirus through the weekend weighed on crude oil prices at the start of the week. Demand is expected to take a bigger hit than had been initially anticipated, which led to the early pullback, leading to the early slide in the Loonie.

The Loonie was down by 0.30% at C$1.3265 against the U.S Dollar, at the time of writing.

