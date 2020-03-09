Coronavirus Update: The Pandemic Threat Is 'Very Real,' WHO Says

New cases diagnosed outside of China exceed the February 5 Chinese peak. Three new territories—Bangladesh, Albania and Paraguay—reported their first cases of Covid-19 coronavirus. To date, virus cases have been reported in more than 100 countries.

Three new territories—Bangladesh, Albania, and Paraguay—reported their first cases of coronavirus on Monday, according to the World Health Organization’s situation report. To date, virus cases have been reported in more than 100 countries.

Outside of China, the number of new cases totaled 3,949—that’s higher than the 3,892 peak daily number of new cases reported in China on February 5, although China had some troubled tabulating cases early on.

“Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries the threat of a pandemic has become very real,” said WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a Monday news briefing, adding “we are not at the mercy of the virus...93% [of cases] are from just four countries.”

A pandemic, according to the WHO, doesn’t have a firm definition. To call coronavirus a pandemic comes down to “uncontrolled spread.” WHO officials are cognizant of the fact that about 60 countries have reported initial cases in the past two weeks, but they also noted several countries—such as China and Singapore—are having success controlling the spread.

The number of new Chinese coronavirus cases, also known as Covid-19, diagnosed Monday was 45, the lowest number in more than a month. Most Chinese cases were, once again, reported in Hubei province, where the outbreak began.

South Korea reported 248 new coronavirus cases Monday, down from 367 reported Sunday. Iran reported 743 new cases Monday. Italy, another of the four countries most affected by the outbreak, reported 1,492 new cases. Ghebreyesus praised Italian efforts to contain the spread in his briefing—Italy is restricting travel from regions most affected by the outbreak.

The U.S., based on WHO’s statistics, reported no new cases on Monday, leaving America with 213 cases.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, however, reports 604 cases in the U.S., up about 60 cases over the past 24 hours. The gap between the Hopkins and WHO data has widened in recent days. Hopkins data is updated more frequently than the WHO’s data, but timing can’t account for the entire gap.

Globally, Hopkins reports 113,575 total cases, compared with 109,578 cases tallied by the WHO. The Hopkins data also includes recovery figures. The center reports more than 62,400 people have recovered from the virus. About 600 people recovered over the past 18 hours.

Based on Hopkins data, the mortality rate for coronavirus in China is about 3.7%. Outside of China, mortality rates for coronavirus are about 3.0%.

Coronavirus fears continue to dominate stock trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,013.76 points, or 7.8% on Monday. The S&P 500 dived 7.6%. Investors got a second shock recently when Saudi Arabia said it would increase oil output after Russia declined to cap its production. The news sent benchmark crude prices down more than 20% a points on Monday.

