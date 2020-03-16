Coronavirus Update: Cases Outside China Keep Rising

The World Health Organization reported more than 14,000 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases diagnosed outside of China Monday, the highest number of daily cases reported to date.

The World Health Organization reported more than 14,000 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases diagnosed outside of China Monday, the highest number of daily cases reported to date.

The number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases outside of China exceeded the number within China Monday, according to the World Health Organization.

There are now about 86,000 infections outside of China and 81,000 recorded infections inside of China. Outside of China, about 14,000 new cases were reported Monday, the highest number of daily cases reported to date.

The number of new cases diagnosed inside of China, where the coronavirus first appeared, was about 30. The number of new cases diagnosed there has remained low for several days.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a global health and societal emergency that requires effective immediate action by governments, individuals and businesses,” read a Monday news release from the WHO and the International Chamber of Commerce. “All businesses have a key role to play in minimising the likelihood of transmission and impact on society.”

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_0c97ba231aa75c1757276f8c.json

Iran reported about 1,600 cases Monday, up from 1,365 new cases Sunday.

Italy, the country with the most cases reported outside of China, reported about 3,500 new cases Monday, similar to the number diagnosed on Sunday. Italy, according to the WHO, has 24,747 coronavirus cases.

The WHO didn’t have updated U.S. statistics for Monday. The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, however, reports 4,138 cases, up from 3,244 on Sunday.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_799c46cc73d94c5b9cb52f2c.json

The Hopkins database, which is updated more frequently, also showed more cases outside of China compared with inside of China Sunday.

Globally, Hopkins reports 179,103 vases, compared with 168,019 cases tallied by the WHO. The Hopkins data also include recovery figures. More than 78,000 people have recovered from the viral infection. About 2,400 people have recovered over the past 24 hours.

Based on Hopkins data, the mortality rate for coronavirus in China is about 3.8%. Outside of China, mortality rates are about 4%. The number of deaths in Italy, reported by the Hopkins database, surpassed 2,100 Monday.

The coronavirus continues to fuel stock market volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2,999 points Monday, almost 13%. The S&P 500 fell about 12%

Sunday evening, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates and announced emergency liquidity measures to help support American businesses squeezed by falling demand. But the moves failed to calm investors’ frayed nerves.

