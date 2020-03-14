Coronavirus Update: 9,700 New Cases Diagnosed Saturday, 2,200 Higher Than Friday

The U.S., based on WHO statistics, reported 414 new cases of covid-19 Saturday and 277 new cases on Friday, bringing the total in America to 1,678.

Things continue to develop quickly regarding the covid-19 coronavirus situation. President Trump declared a state of emergency Friday, freeing up funds to help with testing and treatment, among other things.

Over the past two days, 18 new territories—13 Saturday as well as 5 Friday—reported initial cases of the covid-19 coronavirus. More than 142,000 cases in 135 countries and regions have been reported over the past few weeks.

Outside of China, the number of new cases diagnosed totaled 9751, up from 7,488 diagnosed Friday and 6,703 diagnosed Thursday. The number of new Chinese coronavirus cases reported Saturday remained low compared with recent history at 18.

South Korea reported 107 new cases Saturday. It has reported fewer cases for a few consecutive days now.

Iran reported 1,289 new cases Saturday, up from 1,075 new cases reported Friday.

Italy, the country with the most cases reported outside of China, reported 2,547 new cases Saturday and 2,651 new cases Friday. Italy, according to the World Health Organization, has 17,660 coronavirus cases.

The U.S., based on WHO statistics, reported 414 new cases Saturday and 277 new cases on Friday, bringing the total in America to 1,678. The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering has reported higher numbers in the U.S. for days. The Hopkins database now reports 2,572 cases.

Hopkins database consistently reports higher numbers of U.S. cases than the WHO daily situations reports.

Globally, Hopkins reports 155,423 total cases, compared with 142,529 cases tallied by the WHO. The Hopkins data also include recovery figures. The center reports that more than 72,000 people have recovered from the viral infection. About 2,500 people recovered over the past 24 hours.

Based on Hopkins data, the mortality rate for coronavirus in China is about 3.8%. Outside of China, mortality rates are about 3.6%. When questioned earlier in the week, WHO officials said octogenarians and people with existing medical conditions were far more at risk than younger, healthier portions of the population.

Coronavirus fears continued to fuel market volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 10% this past week, but rose 1,985 points, or 9.4% Friday. The S&P 500 rose 9.3% Friday.

