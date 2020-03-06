Coronavirus Update: 5 New Territories, 2,200 New Cases, 2,800 Recoveries

The virus is still spreading, and the World Health Organization is “deeply concerned” as it reaches new countries, especially those with weaker health systems.

The number of new Covid-19 coronavirus cases diagnosed outside of China Thursday rose slightly compared with Wednesday, and new Chinese cases, once again, were largely confined to Hubei province. The number of new cases diagnosed outside of China topped 2,000 for the second consecutive day.

Five new areas reported their first cases of the virus: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Gibraltar, Hungary, Slovenia, and occupied Palestinian territory, according to the World Health Organization situation report.

“Although we continue to see the majority of cases in a handful of countries,” said WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in his Thursday briefing with the media. “We are deeply concerned about the increasing number of countries reporting cases, especially those with weaker health systems.”

Coronavirus fears dominated stock trading again Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 1,000 points, or 3.6%, while the S&P 500 dropped 3.4%. Airline shares, a proxy for global travel anxiety, fell almost 10% on average. American Airlines (ticker: AAL) dropped the most, falling 13.4%.

Friday looks like it will offer more pain for investors, at least in early trading.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 2.3%. the U.K.’s FTSE 100 is down 3.5%. Dow futures are in the red again, down 2.3%. S&P futures are 2.5% lower as of 7:45 Eastern time.

New cases diagnosed inside of China remained at low levels compared with recent peaks. Thursday, 143 new cases were diagnosed inside of China, up from 120 diagnosed Wednesday.

New cases diagnosed in countries other than China Thursday decreased slightly to 2,098 from 2,103 the day before.

South Korea reported 438 new cases, down from the 516 cases diagnosed Wednesday and the 600 new cases diagnosed Tuesday. Italy reported 487 new cases, up from 466 new cases diagnosed the day before. Iran—the country with the third-most confirmed coronavirus cases outside of China—reported 586 new cases diagnosed, down from 835 Wednesday.

The U.S., based on WHO’s statistics, reported 21 new cases on Wednesday. The WHO said the U.S. now has 129 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Data from the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, however, reported 232 cases in the U.S. The gap between the Hopkins and WHO data grew Thursday. The Hopkins data is from about 8 p.m. Eastern time., while the WHO data is as of 4 a.m. Eastern time, about 16 hours earlier.

Globally, Hopkins reports 98,047 cases diagnosed compared with 95,333 cases tallied by the WHO. The Hopkins data also includes recovery figures. The center reports that 54,021 people have recovered in total and, roughly, 2,800 recovered over the past day. The recovery figure exceeded new WHO diagnoses by about 600 cases.

