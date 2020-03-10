Coronavirus Update: 4,100 Cases Diagnosed Outside of China

The coronavirus continues its spread across the globe. On Tuesday, five new territories reported their first cases—Brunei Darussalam, Mongolia, Cyprus, Guernsey and Panama—according to the World Health Organization’s daily situation report.

The coronavirus continues its spread across the globe. On Tuesday, five new territories reported their first cases—Brunei Darussalam, Mongolia, Cyprus, Guernsey and Panama—according to the World Health Organization’s daily situation report. Virus cases have been reported in more than 100 countries.

Outside of China, the number of new cases totaled 4,105. It’s the first time the reported figure exceeded 4,000.

“Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries the threat of a pandemic has become very real,” said WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a Monday news briefing, adding “we are not at the mercy of the virus...93% [of cases] are from just four countries.”

A pandemic, according to the WHO, doesn’t have a firm definition. To call coronavirus a pandemic comes down to “uncontrolled spread.” WHO officials are cognizant of the fact that about 65 countries have reported initial cases in the past two weeks, but they also noted several countries—such as China and Singapore—are having success controlling the spread.

The number of new Chinese coronavirus cases, also known as Covid-19, diagnosed Monday was 20, the lowest number reported in a daily situation report.

South Korea reported 131 new coronavirus cases Monday, down from 248 reported Monday. Iran reported 595 new cases, down from 743 new cases Monday. Italy, another of the four countries most affected by the outbreak, reported 1,797 new cases, up from 1,492 new cases reported Monday. Italy is cracking down on intercountry travel to help contain the spread of the virus.

The U.S., based on WHO’s statistics, reported 258 new cases on Monday, bringing the total in America to 472. It’s a big jump, but the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering has reported overall higher numbers for days. The Hopkins database now reports 805 cases in the U.S., up about 200 cases over the past 24 hours.

The gap between the Hopkins and WHO data has widened in recently. Hopkins data is updated more frequently than the WHO’s data, but timing can’t account for the entire gap.

Globally, Hopkins reports 118,096 total cases, compared with 113,702 cases tallied by the WHO. The Hopkins data also includes recovery figures. The center reports more than 64,391 people have recovered from the virus. About 2,000 people recovered over the past 24 hours.

Based on Hopkins data, the mortality rate for coronavirus in China is about 3.7%. Outside of China, mortality rates for coronavirus are about 3.3%. When questioned Monday, WHO officials said octogenarians and people with existing medical conditions were far more at risk than younger, healthier portions of the population.

Coronavirus fears continue to fuel market volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 1,100 points, or 4.9%, on Tuesday after falling more than 2,000 points Monday. The S&P 500 jumped 4.9%.

