Coronavirus Update: 4 New Territories, 2,700 New Cases, 3,400 Recoveries

The World Health Organization is “deeply concerned” as coronavirus reaches new countries, especially those with weaker health systems..

Four new countries and territories—Bhutan, Cameroon, Serbia and South Africa—reported their first cases of Covid-19 coronavirus on Friday, according to the World Health Organization’s situation report. In total, 13 new countries and territories have reported first cases over the past three days.

“We are deeply concerned about the increasing number of countries reporting cases,” said WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a media briefing on Thursday, March 5. “Especially those with weaker health systems.”

The number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed outside of China Friday rose to 2,727 from 2,098 on Thursday. New Chinese cases were largely confined to Hubei province. The number of new cases diagnosed inside of China remain at low levels, compared with early in February.

Coronavirus fears continued to dominate stock trading Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 257 points, or about 1%, and the S&P 500 dropped 51 points, or 1.7%, on Friday.

South Korea reported 518 new coronavirus cases on Friday, up from 438 diagnosed Thursday. Italy reported 769 new cases Friday, up from 487 new cases reported on Thursday. Iran reported 591 new cases on Friday.

The U.S., based on WHO’s statistics, reported 19 new cases on Friday and a total of 148 cases diagnosed.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, however, reports 340 total cases in the U.S. The gap between the Hopkins and WHO data widened Friday.

Hopkins data is updated more frequently, but that doesn’t account for the entire gap.

Globally, Hopkins reported 102,471 total coronavirus cases diagnosed, compared with 98,192 total cases tallied by the WHO. The Hopkins data also includes recovery figures. The center reports 57,462 people total have recovered from coronavirus and about 3,400 people recovered over the 36 hours.

Based on Hopkins data, the mortality rate in China is running at about 3.7%. Outside of China, mortality rates are about 2.4%.

