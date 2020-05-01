US Markets
GILD

Coronavirus trial drug Redesivir's maker hopes for swift FDA approval -interview

Contributor
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

The chief executive of Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of the experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir, said on Friday he expected the Food and Drug Administration to act quickly over the company's application for approval.

Corrects spelling of Remdesivir in headline

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O, maker of the experimental coronavirus drug Remdesivir, said on Friday he expected the Food and Drug Administration to act quickly over the company's application for approval.

It would try to get the drug to as many people as possible if it was approved, he said.

"We're moving very quickly with the FDA," Daniel O'Day said in an interview with NBC's Today show. "And I expect that they're going to act very quickly."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by John Stonestreet)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular