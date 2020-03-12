Coronavirus to Weigh on These 4 Medical Stocks' Q1 Show

The coronavirus crisis continues to rattle global markets. Adding to the angst, the WHO declared the disease to be a pandemic yesterday. Notably, the S&P 500 index fell 4.9% and Nasdaq slipped 4.7% on the day.

Last month, a study by The Guardian estimated that the outbreak might cost the global economy more than $1 trillion, once the coronavirus wave is officially declared an pandemic. Meanwhile, key players across different industries of the United States are apprehending significant losses in the first quarter, given that the number of reported cases in the country has already surpassed 1,000.

Let’s take a look.

Slashed Expectations of MedTech Players

Most companies with a major presence in emerging markets as well as the EU are likely to suffer. The month-long closure of manufacturing units and distribution hubs in China has caused major supply chain disruptions. This is naturally taking a toll on companies’ revenue generation.

Given the backdrop, let’s take a look at some of the medical industry players whose first-quarter guidance cuts might dampen investors’ spirit further.

MedTech giant Boston Scientific Corporation BSX lowered its quarterly sales guidance for the first quarter. Notably, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company now anticipates a negative impact of $10-$40 million. Management expects 6-7.5% impact on first-quarter revenues. In fact, owing to the crisis in China, the company expects a negative impact throughout the first half of 2020.

Over the past month, shares of the company have lost 19.7% compared with the industry’s 14.1% decline.

Ecolab Inc. ECL anticipates an unfavorable impact of 5 cents on adjusted EPS for first-quarter 2020.

Over the past month, this Zacks Rank #3 stock has declined 9.9% compared with the industry’s 15.8% fall.

Next on our list is The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO. The specialty medical device company recently declared that it expects a $15-million negative impact on revenues from the outbreak in second-quarter fiscal 2020. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Over the past month, the stock has slipped 8.2% compared with the industry’s 13.4% decline.

Lastly, MedTech firm CONMED Corporation CNMD recently issued a revenue warning for the first quarter. The Zacks Rank #3 company now expects revenue growth of 2-4% in the quarter, down from the prior guidance of 5-6%. Adjusted EPS is expected to grow in the mid-single digits, compared with the prior guidance of high single digit to low double-digit growth.

Shares of CONMED have plunged 24.5% compared with the industry’s 13.5% decline over the past month.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.