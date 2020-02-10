US Markets

Coronavirus to hit Canadian economy, affect oil prices, tourism - finance minister

The spreading coronavirus outbreak will hit the Canadian economy, in particular affecting oil prices and the tourism sector, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday.

OTTAWA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The spreading coronavirus outbreak will hit the Canadian economy, in particular affecting oil prices and the tourism sector, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday. Morneau told a business audience that prices for crude - one of Canada's major exports - had dipped by 15% since the outbreak started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/ECONOMY (URGENT)

