Coronavirus to hit Canadian economy, affect oil prices, tourism - finance minister

OTTAWA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The spreading coronavirus outbreak will hit the Canadian economy, in particular affecting oil prices and the tourism sector, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday. Morneau told a business audience that prices for crude - one of Canada's major exports - had dipped by 15% since the outbreak started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/ECONOMY (URGENT)

