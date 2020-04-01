Coronavirus support to push Britain's debt-to-gdp over 90% - S&P Global

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Britain's measures to support its economy through the coronavirus will push the country's debt-to-GDP ratio over 90% this year, credit rating agency S&P Global estimated on Wednesday.

Those projections, it said, were based on the assumption of a resumption of economic activity in the second half of the year and a 1.9% real GDP contraction for the year as a whole.

"The ultimate hit to the economy and public finances, though, will depend on the effectiveness of policy measures in curbing the economic fallout of the coronavirus, how long restrictions on movement are in place, and whether any new significant policy measures are announced," a report by S&P said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

