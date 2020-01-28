Coronavirus stokes Asian discrimination fears in Canada's biggest city

Canada has identified only three cases of the new coronavirus so far, but there are fears a more serious outbreak could stoke anti-Asian sentiment in scenes reminiscent of the SARS epidemic that killed dozens in the Toronto area in the early 2000s.
