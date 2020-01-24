Coronavirus Stocks

This China originated virus is has now crossed international borders and people are concerned this outbreak will become a widespread pandemic. This virus has spread to Chicago and individuals are taking precautions. Drug stores across the city are running out of medical masks.

The stock market dropped around 1% today due to the anxiety surrounding this outbreak, but some equities have been seeing massive fear gains.

Lakeland Industries LAKE, a company that provides medical protective equipment, is up over 25% in this shortened week of trading.

Alpha Pro Tech APT, a micro-cap stock that sells infection control equipment, saw over 70% gains this week.

Vir Biotech VIR, a biotech company that has provided antibodies for over coronavirus strains, who experienced 17.5% share price surge today.

Keep your eyes peeled for updates on this new strain of the Coronavirus as it may have a wide-spread impact on the markets.

