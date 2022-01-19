World Markets

Coronavirus spreading like never before in Americas, health agency warns

Contributor
Anthony Boadle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

COVID-19 infections continue to accelerate in the Americas, reaching new peaks, with 7.2 million new cases and more than 15,000 COVID-related deaths in the last week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

BRASILIA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections continue to accelerate in the Americas, reaching new peaks, with 7.2 million new cases and more than 15,000 COVID-related deaths in the last week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

"The virus is spreading more actively than ever before," said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne told a briefing.

In North America, the United States and Canada continue to experience a surge of COVID hospitalizations. The Caribbean is witnessing the steepest increase in COVID infections since the start of the pandemic, the regional health agency said.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

((anthony.boadle@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 98204-1110 ; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular