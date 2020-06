Coronavirus spread in Canada is slowing - Public Health Agency

OTTAWA, June 4 (Reuters) - The spread of COVID-19 in Canada has slowed and 90% of the cases in the past two weeks have been in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, the Public Health Agency said on Thursday.

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic, which was 7,543 on Thursday, will rise to between 7,700 and 9,400 by June 15, the most recent federal modeling showed.

The total number of cases by June 15 was projected to be between 97,990 and 107,454, the agency said. Total cases on Thursday were 93,441.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-613-235-6745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.