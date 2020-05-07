Coronavirus sinks German industry output to record low in March

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - German industry output plunged 9.2% in March to its lowest level since records began in 1991, data showed on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for goods from Europe's biggest economy.

A Reuters poll had put expectations for the figure at a 7.5% drop.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Rene Wagner Editing by Thomas Seythal)

