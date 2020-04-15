Coronavirus Shows Importance of Cybersecurity: 3 ETFs to Invest In

The use of sophisticated technologies such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data, and analytics and interconnectivity of devices has created an ecosystem with immense opportunities. However, there has been a dark shadow in the form of cybersecurity risks growing alongside the rise of a digital world. COVID-19 has resulted in increasing dependency on digital tools, reinstating the importance of cybersecurity.

Here’s a look at the growing need for cybersecurity, plus 3 exchange traded funds (ETFS) to invest in.

“Fewer than one in four companies relied on the Internet for their business operations 10 years ago; now, it is 100%,” reads an Accenture report. While this highlights the expansion of digital economy, it also reflects the parallel rise of cybersecurity risks. It is estimated that almost 80% of organizations are introducing digitally fueled innovations faster than their ability to secure it against cyberattacks. This is a cause for concern.

“A cyberattack occurs when cybercriminals try to gain illegal access to electronic data stored on a computer or a network. The intent might be to inflict reputational damage or harm to a business or person, or theft of valuable data,” according to a report by Norton. Thus, a successful cyberattack can cause reputational damage, result in loss of competitive advantage, and steep financial damage.

A global survey by PwC listed cybercrime as the second-most reported fraud. Verizon highlights that in cases where a motive is known or applicable, financial gain is the most common driver of data breaches, representing 71% of cases followed by espionage as the motive in 25% of breaches.

Accenture analyzed how improved cybersecurity protection translates into less value at risk for businesses across industries globally and reported that the total value at risk from cybercrime is $5.2 trillion over the next five years.

The market for cybersecurity is estimated (as of February 2020) to reach $281.74 billion by 2027, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the period from 2020 to 2027. A report by the IDC, issued October 2019, projects worldwide spending on security-related hardware, software, and services to reach $151.2 billion in 2023 with a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019-2023.

These reports do not factor in changes which would be incorporated in the post-COVID-19 period, and thus the figures in the coming years can be more than estimated. This isn't just limited to private players. Governments are equally cautious about any vulnerabilities in an increasingly digitized world. In February 2020, the President’s Budget announced a $18.8 billion allocation for cybersecurity, higher than $17.4 billion in the previous year. In May 2019, President Trump said, “America built the internet and shared it with the world; now we will do our part to secure and preserve cyberspace for future generations.”

Ways to Invest

One of the hassle-free ways to take exposure to the cybersecurity space is via exchange traded funds. Here’s a look at three ETFs in no specific order.

Launched in 2015, the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) tracks the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index, which is a modified liquidity index comprising of companies engaged in the cybersecurity segment of the technology and industrial sectors. The ETF has close to $1.32 billion as assets under management, and an expense ratio of 0.6%. It provides exposure to around 40 stocks with a weightage based on liquidity and has 49% allocation to the top ten holdings, which include:

Okta

Cisco Systems

Splunk

Broadcom

Palo Alto Networks

NortonLifeLock

Zscaler

Akamai Technologies

Verisign

Leidos Holdings

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) was launched in mid-2019. It tracks the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security Index, which is composed of developed and emerging market companies involved in cybersecurity and technology. The fund has allocations across different countries; U.S. leads with a 79% allocation followed by exposure to Israel (11.5%), Japan (4%), United Kingdom (3.5%), and Taiwan (2%). The fund has a corpus of $21.21 million and an expense ratio of 0.47%. The top ten holdings have a 46% allocation, and the list includes:

Citrix Systems

DocuSign

Okta

Akamai Technologies

Mellanox Technologies

Fortinet

Booz Allen Hamilton

Proofpoint

CACI International

Check Point Software Technologies

Launched in October 2019, the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is the newest ETF in the cyber space. It provides an opportunity to invest in companies that are positioned to benefit from the rising importance and increased adoption of cybersecurity technology. The fund tracks the Indexx Cybersecurity Index and holds a compact portfolio with 50 stocks. It has $5.5 million as assets under management and an expense ratio of 0.50%. The top ten holdings add up to 62%, names include:

Fortinet

Okta

Zscaler

Qualys

Check Point Software Technologies

Trend Micro (Japan)

NortonLifeLock

Palo Alto Networks

Proofpoint

Avast

In addition, the following companies are working actively on cyber security solutions. Many of them are a part of ETF portfolios:

International Business Machines (IBM)

Cisco (CSCO)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Oracle (ORCL)

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Fortinet (FTNT)

Okta (OKTA)

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

FireEye (FEYE)

Proofpoint (PFPT)

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Zscaler (ZS)

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Splunk (SPLK)

NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

While cybersecurity has always been crucial, the dependence on secure digital ecosystems today is a reminder of vulnerability of the organizations lacking proper cybersecurity protocols. This forced migration to a digital life will allow companies to review their strategies, and the post-COVID-19 period will definitely witness cybersecurity become a top priority for organizations across the globe.

Disclaimer:

Figures rounded up to the next decimal. Data based on April 14, 2020. The author has no position in any stocks mentioned. Investors should consider the above information not as a de facto recommendation, but as an idea for further consideration. The report has been carefully prepared, and any exclusions or errors in reporting are unintentional.

