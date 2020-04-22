Coronavirus sends Air Mauritius into voluntary administration

Adds detail

NAIROBI, April 22 (Reuters) - Air Mauritius AIRM.MZ has entered voluntary administration after coronavirus-related disruptions made it impossible for the airline to meet its financial obligations for the foreseeable future, its board said on Wednesday.

Airlines around the world have been forced to ground their planes after governments imposed travel restrictions and locked borders to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 52-year old carrier, which ferries 1.7 million passengers a year to 22 destinations across four continents, said the pandemic had struck just as the company was seeking to change its business model to address existing financial problems.

A. Sattar Hajee Abdoula and Arvindsingh K. Gokhool, have been appointed as administrators, the Air Mauritius board said in a statement.

Other airlines have suffered a similar fate, with Virgin Australia VAH.AX and South Africa Airways having called in administrators.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Omar Mohammed Editing by David Goodman)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.