Coronavirus Roundtable - Sizing The Pain In The Travel Sector

The coronavirus outbreak and the effects of COVID-19 have gone deeper and wider than most people would have expected. That applies just as much to markets as anywhere. Whether it's a tech sector that is supporting our new work from home or re-rating as expensive EV/Sales multiples make less sense; a healthcare industry under the spotlight to find a vaccine, a cure, or provide treatment to patients; or various parts of the financial sector that have shown acute strain as the economy goes into the freezer for a few weeks, at least, there are no real safe havens or quiet zones.

No sector has been more affected by the outbreak than the travel sector. While we don't often think if it as a unified sector, as industry website Skift says, it is the biggest industry in the world. And it's largely shut down as people and governments around the world wrangle with restraining further spread of COVID-19. The question is not whether the sub-sectors - airlines, air lessors, airplane makers, parts suppliers, theme parks, casinos, hotels, cruise lines, and many others - will suffer, but how badly, for how long, and with how much help from third-parties, i.e. governments.

We posed those questions to a group of Marketplace authors who cover different parts of the sector. Our panel features:

Howard Jay Klein, author of The House Edge

Dhierin Bechai, author of The Aerospace Forum

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor, author of DGI Across North America

Ian Bezek, author of Ian's Insider Corner

These questions went out Wednesday morning, and answers came back through the weekend. Disclosures are at the end of the article, and Seeking Alpha questions are listed in the header font.

Howard Jay Klein, author of The House Edge: The tanking may be nearing a bottom. Time to consider moves on great companies at utterly bargain prices.

Dhierin Bechai, author of The Aerospace Forum: Short term, the outlook is and remains negative for now, as we have no indication of the timespan of lockdowns or the pace of the recovery.

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor, author of DGI Across North America: Quality travel stocks like Booking Holdings (BKNG) are still good long-term investments. Undoubtedly, their top and bottom lines are going to be hit hard this year and possibly into early 2021. As they report earnings over the course of the year, expect greater than average volatility in the stocks./

As long as these travelling stocks, like Booking, have staying power, buyers over the course of 2020 should come out with extraordinary long-term returns. Just make sure you have an investment horizon of at least 3 years.

Ian Bezek, author of Ian's Insider Corner: As long as there is no clear timeline for when the travel sector reopens, we have to assume the worst. Balance sheets are of utmost quality. For now, I only favor getting aggressive on positions that have adequate liquidity to last into 2021 even if revenues are virtually non-existent until then.

Once there is a clear timeline to when travel bans/restrictions are lifted and passengers return, then we can safely add to more speculative and levered positions. Last week's bailout rally in travel stocks will end up looking premature though, I suspect.

Howard Jay Klein: Long distance travel may decline as people instinctively may wish to go places closer to home in the awful advent of another out of the blue threat. Regional travel could get a huge bump, first on cabin fever flight, then on the comfort zone factor.

Dhierin Bechai: No, I don't think we will go out making up for all the lost time. Some people are actually losing their jobs due to the crisis, but I do believe we are going to return towards normal travel spending again. Much of the current situation is a combination of fear and government measures, once that fades people will want to go back to normal life rather quickly. So, I am not expecting that we are going to spend extra to make up for the lost time but I do believe we are going to see people pick up their lives again which will continue to include travel.

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor: Many people love to travel. They're itching to travel right now but can't because of the coronavirus crisis. Once this pandemic is over, they will travel again.

Ian Bezek: I've seen some folks suggesting we will have a Roaring 20s part two. After the Spanish Flu of 1918 (and also WWI, of course), society became more thrill-seeking and adventurous for a time. That may be true again, especially for young folks. In this case, however, the economic damage - particularly to the middle class - could persist for quite awhile limiting this spirit. I expect a slow recovery for travel industries, such as the prolonged slowdown we saw for airlines after 9/11.

I'm also skeptical of the notion that this crisis is good for the "working-from-home" trend. While some people are enjoying work-from-home, many seem to be associating it with low productivity, technical headaches, and an overall unpleasant hardship experience. I expect business travel to recover to normal levels, and other affected stocks like office REITs to recover once the crisis passes.

Dhierin Bechai: Long-term aircraft manufacturers still do offer value I believe, certainly at these prices. For Boeing, if you buy now you are buying the risk of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX as well so that is something to consider but the stock is up 50% from its recent lows. Airbus didn't really have a strong rebound but seems to be having less risk associated (although it will be facing $4B in settlement payments in 2020 related to the bribery scandal it was involved in). So both of these companies have some non-COVID-19 related risks. I remain a big fan of lessors, lessors can diversify their portfolios with different aircraft types and customers so they are able to spread risk. On top of that lessors such as AerCap (AER) and Air Lease Corporation (AL) are the (traded) go-to companies when it comes to leasing aircraft. Lessors rarely are valued by investors, but they are most diversified and have strong credit ratings allowing them to finance their aircraft purchases and low costs (even lower with interest rates declining again). With the market having a hard time appreciating lessors but being extremely willing to punish these companies during the sell off, I believe lessors really do stand out.

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor: There's greater risk in airline and cruise stocks than in an online travel agency stock like Booking Holdings. However, the former group can also deliver greater returns on a turnaround than the likes of Booking. For conservative investors, Booking should stand out as a more attractive investment for accumulation over the next year or so.

Ian Bezek: I'd rather own platforms or infrastructure rather than individual brands. It's hard to say which individual cruise lines, airlines, hotels, and so on will make it to 2021 with their current equity structure intact. Whereas the airports, ticketing services such as Amadeus (AMADY) and Sabre (SABR), and online travel agents are more permanent. For example, if you want to fly to Puerto Rico, you have one option - land at the San Juan international airport, which is operated by Sureste (ASR). On the other end of the transaction, if, say, American (AALa) ceases operations, the airport will simply receive more flights from competitors such as Jetblue (JBLU). One is essential, one is easily replaceable.

In 2010, for example, Mexicana, then Mexico's second-largest airline, went bust and ceased operations. By year-end '12, all the lost passenger-mile supply and more was replaced by Mexican discount carriers. If you had a financial interest in Mexicana, it was a disaster. If you owned the airports, though, it was business as usual.

Howard Jay Klein: Probably another 8% possible downside left before we begin to see better perspective of the time line out of the danger zone. I arrived at the 8% bear case to go based on an educated guess of total gaming win by key area globally: Asia, US etc. I broke it down by month establishing a baseline, put in the virus decline Jan/March YTD and projected a guessed at reopening beginning May or early June. Based on that vs. historical averages, I believe there could be about 2.5% per month downside left or around 8% total until the turnaround begins ramping back up.

Dhierin Bechai: I don't really have a bear-case stress-testing scenario, but currently I am assuming 6-9 months for things to normal while 9/11 as the biggest comparable crisis for jet makers could indicate 30%-40% less deliveries, but the world looks different today so it is really hard to pin down which assumptions you can safely make to stress-test.

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor: I expect earnings to fall off a cliff for all travel stocks. Depending on the industry, I expect earnings to fall as much as 30-200%. However, I expect a quick recovery after the pandemic is over. The big question is WHEN this pandemic will be over, as it has subsided in China and South Korea but hasn't peaked in Europe and North America yet, for example.

Assuming experts are correct in having a working vaccine by early 2021, I expect a recovery by 2021 or 2022.

Ian Bezek: I think investors should plan for massively lower demand, if not complete closures, of travel-related properties through this fall. I hope I'm wrong and that's too pessimistic, but that's the baseline I'm using at this point. I'd expect governments to make an all-out push to try to salvage the holiday travel and shopping season if we have sufficient mitigation strategies available by then. I wouldn't count on much of anything before Thanksgiving though.

I see people making balance sheet assessments saying things like "X company will be fine, it has six months of cash runway." Six months runs out at the end of September. That may pan out, but it's hardly a stress-tested scenario at this point.

Dhierin Bechai: They are likely going to get the bailout package. The big question is in which forms that aid will come. I am seeing many people saying "let them sink", because for years they charged us luggage fees and for seat reservations. Facts to consider here is that the traveling public has an urge for cheap travel and by buying your service, airlines can keep minimum fares low. Apart from that, the airline industry but also the aerospace industry support many jobs inside but also outside the industry. The aerospace industry might have it slightly more difficult as Boeing (Wall Street's most criticized company) is considered the icon of aerospace companies requiring aid, but the aerospace industry is important for national security purposes next to its importance to economies around the world. If you are going to let certain companies die out now, the hit could be much bigger than what the aid requested. Hotels have requested $150B in aid; It will be interesting to see how companies such a Airbnb (AIRB) and Booking Holdings will be treated as they have done very little to maintain the quality of living in local communities while distorting the housing market. I am now hearing stories about Booking landlords having multiple mortgages, while there are no guests... You could really ask yourself whether that part of the industry deserves an aid package.

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor: It looks like many airlines won't survive through May. However, they're an essential industry. The question comes if we need that many players in the industry. And I think that will be explored in a potential bailout.

Ian Bezek: The government passed a major stimulus package that provides substantial relief for airlines (less so for cruise lines) to address the corona virus. I'm skeptical that it is a cure-all, though. Look back to history. The government gave $15 billion to the airlines in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and many of the legacy carriers went bust anyway. In fact, after 9/11, U.S. airlines lost a collective $40 billion in the ensuing years, many went bankrupt, and the industry didn't return to profitability until 2007. All those bankruptcy and ongoing operational losses occurred despite the government's large bailout.

If a company was going to go bust prior to the current government bailout, the stock is probably still a sell now. The bailout isn't a miracle cure; traders have overreacted to headlines. According to the OECD, 3% of U.S. GDP ($600 billion annually) comes from tourism. $50 billion to airlines is actually not that much money.

Howard Jay Klein: Probably in a phase two recovery cycle. All the cabin fever initial rush trips over, then a return to something that will look like planned vacation/business travel per history.

Dhierin Bechai: I'd expect the demand profiles to be recovered, but balance sheet pressures remain.

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor: Experts believe a vaccine for the virus will arrive by early 2021. So, I believe the sentiment in the travel industry should be more positive then. It's hard to say if the industry will recover so soon though. The recovery can take a year or two.

Ian Bezek: Companies with strong balance sheets and moats will be well into recovery. Companies that were hanging on by a thread may still be in trouble. Balance sheets and profit margins are most important. A company with modest leverage, like Southwest Airlines (LUV) should do alright. So will firms with low fixed costs, such as the airport operators and their enviable 70% EBITDA margins. However, levered low-margin businesses like most airlines, hotels and restaurants probably will still be struggling - I'd avoid for now.

For an allegory, consider Bank of America (BAC) in the financial crisis. It traded at $20 in October 2008 even as big banks were already failing en masse. It traded down to $3 in March 2009. By 2011, it was still only at $6 (it's back to $20 now). Many of the healthier regional banks, by contrast, fully recovered by 2011. When buying falling knives with substantial wipeout risk you often do better buying well after the bottom, rather than getting in early. If you want to buy now, buy quality.

Howard Jay Klein: The top performers in gaming: Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Ceasar's (CZR) / ElDorado (ERI) (merged).

Dhierin Bechai: AerCap (AER), Air Lease Corporation (AL) as those have diversified customer pools and buy aircraft from various manufacturers while they are able to take a hit without going belly up. While they do depend on airlines, lessors have a resilient business model. Not mentioning specific names, but I'd think is a moment to look at your portfolio and ask yourself which names you liked before the sell off. Those likely are also the companies that would offer value once the impact of COVID-19 fades.

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor: I like Booking Holdings as a middle man. It's simply convenient to do online booking of your travel plans for rooms to stay, plane tickets, car rentals, restaurant reservations, and cruises, etc. Booking will be a survivor and thrive after the pandemic. It's a cash cow. Over the next year, it'll be a perfect opportunity to accumulate shares for long-term accounts.

Ian Bezek: An airport operator like Centro Norte (OMAB) with virtually no debt, and mission-critical airports (serving Mexico's increasingly-vital manufacturing hubs) should be trading sharply higher as soon as things start to normalize. Efforts to move manufacturing away from China and back to within the North American-free trade zone are a massive tailwind.

Luxury brands that sell heavily at airports and other duty-free shops have sold off sharply and should recover swiftly. Examples include cosmetics-maker Estee Lauder (EL), or cognac distiller Remy Cointreau (REMYY) (RCO.PA). Also, I expect the ticketing IT companies such as Amadeus and Sabre to recover swiftly, though Sabre has a great deal of debt so be more careful on that one.

***

Thanks to our panel for the conversation, there's still a lot of fog in the industry but hopefully that gives you a framework to think through it.

We will be continuing our Corona-inspired roundtable series with looks at the healthcare sector, bonds/fixed income, tech, the macro outlook, and the market specific outlook. Any other suggested topics? Please let us know. Have a great week!

