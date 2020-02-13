Coronavirus Poses Unique Challenges to Blockchain Projects in China

By Landon Manning

As many news outlets have reported, the Wuhan coronavirus has hit China hard, and with it, the country’s native blockchain industry has been forced to react.

At first glance, it would seem as if the sudden impact of this disease would present itself as a purely negative influence upon the Chinese blockchain economy. Just as the Chinese government has begun formally looking into massive applications of distributed ledger technology after the first “China Blockchain Day,” related events hosted in the country are at risk of being called off.

International travel to and from China, especially connected to the United States, has been put to a stop. Following U.S. intentions to block the spread of coronavirus, airlines have largely canceled their flights to China. Considering that frequent international jet setters and industry conference attendees have been formally blamed for introducing the virus to Europe, massive tech conferences hosted in China could suffer a major setback.

And yet, the use of distributed ledger technology itself is proving to have new use cases, specifically in helping the international healthcare community track and fight this disease. On February 9, 2020, for example, Chinese mutual aid platform Xiang Hu Bao allowed users to claim compensation for being infected with the disease through a blockchain-based platform designed to prevent fraud and process data.

In this way, existing blockchain technology for the healthcare industry is quickly adapting to the new reality posed by coronavirus. At the same time, insurance firms like Blue Cross Insurance are finding that the fraud protection inherent in blockchains can reduce transmission rates.

“Our blockchain-backed claims service has played a key role during the outbreak of the coronavirus by totally eliminating the paper process and the need for back-and-forth documents delivery to clinics,” the insurance service’s managing director Patrick Wan told the South China Morning Post. “This really helps to mitigate the risk of infection from face-to-face contact.”

Additionally, the blockchain company Acoer has created a protocol for tracking coronavirus based on the Hedera hashgraph, using the technology to not only track the movements and status of current patients, but also to easily visualize and update this information in real time. Sophisticated tracking software like this can help keep healthcare workers one step ahead and work to minimize the damage of the virus while a cure is researched.

In short, the applications of blockchain technology are strong on their own merits and will continue to hold this strength regardless of any potential harm that may befall organized investment drives into this new field. The blockchain builders themselves are able to react dynamically to the problems presented by coronavirus and have been able to make their own case for why it is an important technology in times of crisis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.