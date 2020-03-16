Coronavirus Pandemic Trims Visitor Frequency At Deutsche EuroShop

(RTTNews) - Deutsche EuroShop AG (DUSCF.PK) Monday said, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the visitor frequency in its 21 shopping centers fell by around 15 percent up to 13 March 2020. As the Covid 19 virus infection is spreading in Europe, the authorities in Austria, Poland, and the Czech Republic have ordered all businesses to close throughout the country, unless they are needed for basic supplies.

Deutsche EuroShop has investments in City Arkaden, Klagenfurt in Austria, Galeria Baltycka, Gdansk in Poland, and the Olympia Center in Brno in the Czech Republic. The company said now it is not possible to assess the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the 2020 financial year.

Deutsche EuroShop plans to is publishing its provisional results for the 2019 financial year on March 19, 2020 at 6 p.m.

