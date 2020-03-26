Coronavirus Pandemic Puts Upjohn-Mylan Megamerger on Hold

Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) plans to merge its huge post-exclusivity segment, Upjohn, with another giant drugmaker, Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) hit a coronavirus induced snag. According to Mylan, the plan to create a new company with between $19 billion and $20 billion in combined annual revenue will require more old-fashioned face-to-face time to complete than either company can responsibly allow during the coronavirus pandemic.

No additional changes

The timing is the only part of the deal that the two companies expect to alter. The transaction was expected to take place during the first half of 2020, but now the partners are anticipating it will close in the second half of the year.

Image source: Getty Images.

Mylan had scheduled the necessary extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders for April 27. That has now been rescheduled to occur in conjunction with its annual general meeting of shareholders on June 30.

A profit-producing behemoth

In 2020, Pfizer expects its Upjohn segment to earn between $3.8 billion and $4.2 billion before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Mylan expects its operations to deliver between $3.2 billion and $3.9 billion in EBITDA this year.

Once the transaction closes, Pfizer shareholders will own 57% of the new company, to be called Viatris, and Mylan shareholders will own the other 43%.

Pfizer intends to make the transition as painless as possible for shareholders who have gotten used to its regular dividend payments. With somewhere between $7 billion and $8 billion in annual EBITDA to work with, Viatris shouldn't have any trouble committing to combined quarterly dividends that will add up for patient investors.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pfizer wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Mylan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.