Coronavirus outbreak drags down Q2 earnings at Spain's Telefonica

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica reported sagging quarterly earnings on Thursday as measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak sapped demand for services including roaming and handset sales.

Quarterly revenue fell 14.8% year on year on a reported basis, to 10.34 billion euros ($12.16 billion), compared with an analyst forecast provided by the company of 10.39 billion euros.

Telefonica reiterated guidance for revenue growth in 2022.

